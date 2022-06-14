Tuesday, June 14
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Malaysia ends wait of over 40 years to qualify on merit for Asian Cup

Malaysia ends wait of over 40 years to qualify on merit for Asian Cup

0
Posted on Football, Sports

Dion Cools of Harimau Malaya heads the ball into Bangladesh’s net during the Group E match for the Asia Cup 2023 qualifying match at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on June 14. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): Malaysia ended their more than 40-year wait to qualify on merit for the 2023 Asian Cup by scoring an emotional victory over Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here tonight.

The Harimau Malaya squad coached by Kim Pan Gon thrashed Bangladesh 4-1 in their final Group E match of the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Playing before 52,964 spectators, the national squad scored the convincing win and ended with six points to finish behind group champions Bahrain and book their ticket to the 2023 Asian Cup as one of the top five runners-up.

The goals were scored by Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Dion Cools, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and substitute Darren Lok.

A highly motivated Malaysia started aggressively by serving an early warning when striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad’s shot in the sixth minute beat goalkeeper Anisur Rahman but struck the post.

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts