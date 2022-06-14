Malaysia ends wait of over 40 years to qualify on merit for Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): Malaysia ended their more than 40-year wait to qualify on merit for the 2023 Asian Cup by scoring an emotional victory over Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here tonight.

The Harimau Malaya squad coached by Kim Pan Gon thrashed Bangladesh 4-1 in their final Group E match of the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Playing before 52,964 spectators, the national squad scored the convincing win and ended with six points to finish behind group champions Bahrain and book their ticket to the 2023 Asian Cup as one of the top five runners-up.

The goals were scored by Muhammad Safawi Rasid, Dion Cools, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and substitute Darren Lok.

A highly motivated Malaysia started aggressively by serving an early warning when striker Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad’s shot in the sixth minute beat goalkeeper Anisur Rahman but struck the post.

