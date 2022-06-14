MIRI (June 14): The Miri City Council (MCC) has integrated WhatsApp into its feedback mechanism so that the public can easily share their opinions and complaints.

Mayor Adam Yii said opting for the application and linking to the Miri Smart City Command Centre (MSCC) programme will effectively strengthen the MCC’s feedback and monitoring system.

“The implementation of MSCC concept, with the intention to provide better services, must be learnt thoroughly by the staff themselves, similar to that of using any new smart technology for the first time,” he said when launching ‘Miri Smart City: Way Forward Workshop 2022’.

“In order to make full use of the technology, one must learn the features provided to make good use out of it. For MSCC, we have the present of the technicians or expertise to guide us apart from the work manual, learning it for your own understanding would definitely beneficial in future.”

The public can send messages to MSCC via WhatsApp on 019-2144600.

Messages must include the full name, valid contact number and email, location of reported matter (proper address), and photo (if any) for processing.