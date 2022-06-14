Morshidi: IR4.0 prototyping lab aims to discover, nurture start-ups

KUCHING (June 14): Nurturing Sarawak’s deep-tech startups allows for locally developed technologies to be more tailored towards solving industry problems and more comprehensive technical support to be rendered to the industry, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

In view of this, the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) chairman said the corporation has kicked off the establishment of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) Prototyping Lab through partnerships with three anchor companies to work together with SDEC and Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) towards discovering and nurturing Sarawak-based tech startups in three areas of expertise to develop the local partner community.

“Akar Indah Engineering Sdn Bhd, TechCapital Resources Sdn Bhd (T-Robot), and 3D Gens Sdn Bhd are local companies that have been nurtured and grew under MTDC’s guidance.

“They are experts in their fields and have achieved various recognitions as well as creating commendable market shares in commercialising their products and services,” he said at the IR4.0 Prototyping Lab Partnership launching ceremony which was officiated by Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi at Tegas Digital Village here yesterday.

Julaihi was representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Morshidi said the local partner community will ensure the capacities and capabilities of Sarawak’s deep-tech startups in the fields of automation and retrofitting, robotics, and additive manufacturing will be developed as well as ensuring that they are able to penetrate the market with home grown solutions.

“Given the experience and market reach of these companies, it will help to accelerate industry adoption of our tech startups’ technology, products and services.

“For example, we want them to assist our tech startups in additive manufacturing to serve the medical industry in Sarawak by producing bespoke craniofacial implants,” he said.

He said with the availability of homegrown technologies as an option, this will lower the cost and risk barriers for technology adoption by industries especially small, medium enterprises (SMEs).

“SDEC is committed to facilitate the growth of the Sarawak digital ecosystem and its players, especially the tech startups, to be able to develop technologies that have high commercialisation value,” he said.

He also touched on SDEC’s partnership with MTDC, which aims to further facilitate tech startups by leveraging on each other’s ecosystem, network of experts, technology development programmes and facilities.

“MTDC has a track record of 30 years in technology commercialisation in Malaysia and promoting the adoption of technologies by local companies through various support mechanisms including advisory, technology and market validations, mentorship, fund management and investment,” he said.

He said SDEC has been working together with MTDC on a number of programmes such as the SDEC Technology Accelerator (STAcc), which focuses on accelerating the commercialisation of research outputs developed by university researchers.

“The programme also aims to create awareness and encourage university researchers to commercialise the outputs of their technological research,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and MTDC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat.