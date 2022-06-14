MTUC demands immediate amendments to Sarawak Labour Ordinance

KUCHING (June 14): The Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak has urged the Premier of Sarawak and federal Human Resources Minister not to further delay the amendments to Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO).

In a statement, MTUC Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo said the SLO must be updated immediately considering that the Employment Act (EA) amendments – which will allow workers in Peninsular Malaysia to enjoy better terms and conditions of work – had been passed in the Parliament in March, this year.

“The SLO must be updated immediately so that Sarawakian workers are not discriminated just because we are living in different geographical area in Malaysia.

“When the maximum weekly hour of work in Peninsular Malaysia has been reduced to 45 hours, SLO still requires workers to work 48 hours.

“When the maternity leave in Peninsular Malaysia has been increased to 98 days, SLO sticks to 60 days. When they enjoy seven days paternity leave and protected from forced labour, discrimination in employment and sexual harassment, workers of Sarawak again are left out,” he pointed out.

Lo, who attended a consultation meeting on Sarawak Labour Ordinance organised by Labour Law Reform Coalition (LLRC) on Saturday, said Sarawak is still lagging behind in the labour law reform.

“(Therefore,) We call on both federal and state governments to negotiate and accelerate the amendments to SLO, as the Bill should have been tabled at the federal Parliament by the sitting starting on July 18, 2018.

“This is an urgent matter that the governments must pay attention to,” he said.

At the consultation meeting, LLRC chairperson N Gopal Kishnam said that workers across Malaysia must stand in solidarity with workers of Sarawak and Sabah who are left out of benefits from the recent EA amendments.

“We are of the view that in the future all three laws (EA and two SLOs) must be tabled at the Parliament as a ‘bundle’ to eliminate discriminatory practice,” he added.

Forty participants from more than 20 Sarawak trade unions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across the state actively participated in the meeting.

The participants also urged the government to act swiftly to protect domestic workers from sexual harassment.