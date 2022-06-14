Ongkili, team to access MA63 documents at National Archives in London

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): A group of legal experts, researchers and officials from the Federal and Sabah governments will be in London to search and study any references related to the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Led by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, the team is scheduled to leave for the week-long trip on June 19.

“Preliminary research showed over 300 documents referring to our rights and matters related to the MA63 are at the National Archives in London.

“There have been so many misconceptions and it is time to set the records right. MA63 is not just an agreement, therefore we need all the facts and figures to enable us to make claims that are rightfully ours,” Ongkili said in a statement today.

Ongkili also stressed that it was vital for the team to do their homework, so the rights of Sabah and Sabahans are protected.

A similar effort was carried out by the Sarawak government six years back.

“We are excited as finally, we can get hold and access to these confidential documents, which have now been declassified at the National Archives. We hope to get better insights (into) what transpired prior to our independence in 1963,” he said.

Among the team members are Sabah Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof; Sabah’s envoy to Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Phillipines-East Asean Growth Area, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia; legal and top officials from the ministry’s office and the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division as well as representatives from the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department.

Ongkili said more representatives from the Sabah government might still join the mission, adding the list is still being finalised. – Bernama