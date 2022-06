KUCHING (June 14): There will be a partial road closure at Jalan Samalaju-Batu Niah for culvert replacement works from June 13 to Oct 13.

The culvert replacement works will involve two different locations, namely at Culvert 1 (KM74+703) and Culvert 2 (KM75+700) located before the WTK Agriculture oil palm plantations.

Those who have any queries regarding the road closure are advised to contact the JKR Miri Division civil engineer (road section) Siti Norshafiza at 085-442 244.