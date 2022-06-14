Sabah Ports worker crushed to death by forklift

SANDAKAN (June 14): A Sabah Ports worker died after the forklift he was operating toppled and crushed him at the Sabah Ports on Jalan Karamunting here on Tuesday.

Said Hassan, 60, was carrying heavy machinery when the forklift toppled to its side, pinning him underneath in the 5.30am incident.

Sandakan fire and rescue station chief Jimmy Lagung said they received an emergency call at 5.46am and two teams rushed to the scene.

Fire and rescue personnel had to use another forklift from the factory to remove the victim.

Misran said Said was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers there.

His body was handed to the police for further action and the operation ended at 7.55am, said Jimmy.