Sapawi to vie for USIA presidency

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): Datuk Sapawi Ahmad on Tuesday announced his intention to contest for the top post in the United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA).

Sapawi told a press conference that based on the nominations received from the 27 USIA divisions statewide, he is qualified to contest for the presidency of USIA along with others who were nominated for the Supreme Council posts.

The USIA Sipitang chief said that USIA’s election for the 2022-2024 term is scheduled to be held on June 25.

“USIA is the oldest Islam NGO in Sabah and has an excellent track record in ‘dakwah’ (preaching) and ‘tarbiah’ (education) since its inception. My vision and mission are to bring USIA back to its days of glory as well as diversify the dakwah activities and strengthen the organization’s management, assets and finances,” he said.

Sapawi who is USIA’s supreme council member since 2006 said he brings his vast experience to the table as he is former Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM) Sabah president, former Sabah Islamic Affairs Council (MUIS) chairman, former Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM) board member, former Sabah Foundation chairman and former assistant minister in the Chief Minister’s Department who was tasked with looking after Islamic affairs in the state.

“I am also committed to diversifying dakwah programs and empowering social media in line with mainstream developments as a medium to disseminate and share information to members and the public,” he said, adding that he would like to see USIA move in tandem with the times.

Sapawi said he wants to see USIA keep up with the times and to do this, he would like to introduce new approaches that are suitable to the current time and situation so that the organization continues to shine.

He added that USIA is not competing with government agencies which have the same objectives but instead complements their efforts in the issue of community development.