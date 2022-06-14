Serian youth fined RM4,000 in total for hurting stepdad, stepbrother

KUCHING (June 14): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a youth a total of RM4,000 for two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to his stepfather and stepbrother last month.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Niggel Shaneton, 26, on his own guilty plea to the charges framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

He was fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail for the first charge and the same for the second charge.

Based on the charges, Niggel committed the offence against his 56-year-old stepfather and his 19-year-old stepbrother in the family home at Jalan Kuching-Samarahan Expressway in Siburan on May 28, 2022, around 8.15pm.

According to the facts of the case, Niggel became enraged when his stepfather tried to stop him from taking car keys and driving the vehicle without permission.

Prior to that, during a fight, Niggel punched his stepbrother in the left eye.

Niggel also shoved his stepfather, causing him to fall onto the floor of the car port.

The fall caused the stepfather to suffer injuries to his back, left leg, and left arm.

The stepbrother also suffered injuries to his left eye and body.

Niggel’s stepfather then lodged a police report and he was arrested on May 29, 2022.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Niggel was unrepresented by counsel.