State-level Gawai Dayak celebration back after two years

KUCHING (June 14): The state-level Gawai Dayak celebration will be brought back this year with the Orang Ulu community as the host, after a two-year lapse due to the pandemic.

Organising chairman Dato Gerawat Gala, who is Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), said two major events – Gawai Dayak dinner and Gawai Dayak Bazaar – will be held as part of the celebration.

He said the dinner, themed ‘Segulai Sejalai’, will take place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on June 25.

“The dinner will see a beauty queen parade with special appearances by the winner of Miss Universe Malaysia 2020, Francisca Luhong James; Miss World Malaysia 2019 contestant from Sarawak, Juliana Sambai Sibat; and Mr Tourism World 2017, Joshua Lennet,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly Complex in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

He informed that Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will be the guests of honour.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will be among the 2,000 guests expected at the dinner, he added.

Gerawat said those expected to participate in the parade will be the winners of the Kumang/Dayung/Sangon/Keligit Gawai 2022 being held in various divisions, with four representatives to be selected from each community.

On the Gawai Dayak Bazaar, he said it will take place at Dewan Masyarakat MBKS here from June 17-26.

According to him, various activities will be organised throughout the 10-day event, which will run from 4pm-11pm on weekdays and from 10am-11pm on weekends.

Among the activities lined up are the Dayak-Orang Ulu, Iban and Bidayuh Art Night programmes, live band performances, Kumang and Keling competitions (nine to 15 years old), Gawai Idol, and performances by local artists.

The organiser is targeting to set up 200 stalls offering food, beverages, as well as handicraft and art products at the bazaar.

The Gawai Dayak Bazaar will be launched by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on June 20.

Individuals who are interested in running a stall at the bazaar can contact Bobby Kinang (019-8382015) for food and beverage stalls, or Dennis Lang (014-8850626) for handicraft stalls.