Vietnamese ‘mother ship’, 41 crew detained

KUDAT (June 14): A Vietnamese ‘mother ship’ was detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for carrying out illegal fishing in Sabah waters.

Kudat MMEA director Commander Maurice Grenville Abeyerathe said the foreign vessel with 41 crewmen were detected at 118 nautical miles off Tanjung Simpang Mengayau in Kudat around 12pm on June 11.

Maurice said MMEA ship, KM Aru, approached the foreign vessel for investigation. The suspects acted aggressively and rammed their vessel into the MMEA ship in a bid to escape.

“We managed to stop the foreign vessel from fleeing,” said Maurice, adding that none of his men were injured in the incident while KM Aru only sustained minor damage.

Maurice said the foreign vessel, believed to be a mother ship due to its size and number of crewmen, was carrying out illegal fishing as they did not have any documents or permit to fish in Malaysian waters.

Three tonnes of seafood and the foreign vessel, valued at RM1.5 million, were confiscated for further investigation while the 41 crewmen, aged between 18 to 58, were arrested for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985.