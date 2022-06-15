1,355 fake luxury brand items seized from four KK premises

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah has confiscated 1,355 women’s luxury brand accessories, bags, and perfumes believed to be counterfeit.

Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said the seized items were under the brand names of Louis Vuitton (LV), Chanel, and Victoria Secret worth RM24,760.40.

“Twenty-five enforcement personnel from KPDNHEP and four representatives of the registered trademark owners for the brands Louis Vuitton (LV), Chanel, and Victoria Secret, were involved in the raids on June 13.

“The four premises that were raided were suspected to have committed an offence under the Trademark Act 2019,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Georgie said all three premises would be investigated under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 for importing or selling goods with falsely applied trademarks.

He therefore reminded traders not to keep or sell counterfeit items as action will be taken under the law.

He also urged consumers not to purchase counterfeit items and to report any suspicious items to the ministry.