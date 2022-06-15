20 pct increase in blood donation since easing of Covid-19 SOPs

KUCHING (June 15): Blood donation by the public has increased by about 20 per cent since the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem Covid-19 pandemic has been relaxed, said Dr Mohammad Masrin Zahrin.

The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Transfusion Services Department and Blood Bank head added that the high Covid-19 vaccination rate among blood donors had also resulted in an increase in blood donations.

“Some donors were worried whether they are allowed to donate blood after being infected with Covid-19. The answer is yes and they can donate blood 10 days after making a full recovery, for patients under Category 1 and 2,” he said.

For patients who were classified as Category 3, 4 or 5 after being infected, Dr Mohammad Masrin said they will have to wait for six months before being allowed to donate blood again.

He told this to the press after a World Blood Donor Day 2022 celebration held at SGH yesterday.

Dr Mohammad Masrin informed that SGH required 70 bags of blood every day, or about 500 bags a week, to treat its patients and blood demand was rising by about five per cent annually due to increasing population and emergency cases.

Some of the emergency cases include mothers losing too much blood when giving birth, accidents, surgeries, patients suffering from leukaemia and thalassemia, premature babies and dengue.

Dr Mohammad Masrin also mentioned that the sufficient level of blood at SGH is about 1,000 pints and the Blood Bank currently has sufficient stock of blood for their patients.

However, he reminded that each bag of blood components had limited shelf life, with red blood cells lasting up to 42 days, platelets for five days and plasma for a year.

He also said there were about 55,000 blood donors in Sarawak and the Blood Bank had targeted about 150 donors to show up at their World Blood Donor Day 2022 celebration at the hospital yesterday.

“Today’s celebration is to thank all the blood donors for supporting our Blood Bank and providing critical assistance to patients in line with our theme ‘Blood Donation, Strengthening Unity’ as we support each other, irrespective of race and religion,” added Dr Mohammad Masrin.

The celebration yesterday was organised in cooperation with Serapi Care, Weida IFM Sdn Bhd, Public Health Unit, Malaysian Red Crescent Society Kuching branch, Bank Muamalat Kuching, and Sarawak Youth and Sports Department.

SGH deputy director I (Medicine) Dr Hayati Ja’afar officiated at the celebration.