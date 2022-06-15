Abdul Karim: Sarawak to host national-level Int’l Museum Day for third time in 2023

KUCHING (June 15): Sarawak will be the host of the national-level International Museum Day for the third time in 2023 which will be held on a larger scale, in conjunction with the opening of the Borneo Cultures Museum (BCM).

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said the museum had received over 250,000 visitors since its opening on March 9 until June 13.

“Even the United States of America Embassy in Kuala Lumpur Chargé d’Affaires Michael Newbill who recently had a visit to the museum was amazed with it and described it as of international standard.

“Therefore, it is only reasonable if we host the International Museum Day next year on a bigger scale, especially when we know that the museum delegations from all the states in Malaysia represent about 30 to 40 people,” said Abdul Karim.

According to Sarawak Museum Department, Sarawak had hosted the event in 2003 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim handed over the Sarawak flag to the contingent of Sarawak Museum Department chef de mission Rhemy Romeo, who will be leading 31 delegates from Sarawak for International Museum Day 2022 that will be held in Kota Bharu, Kelantan from June 18 to 25.

“The event will have exhibitions, seminars and workshops, community engagement, and sports such as badminton, football, takraw, archery, dart, and carom,” he added.

For this year, the event’s international theme is ‘The Power of Museums’ and its objective is to bring positive change to the community through museum with the power of achieving sustainability, the power of innovating on digitalisation and accessibility and the power of community building through education.