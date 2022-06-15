All local authorities, agencies under Dr Sim’s ministry complete anti-corruption plans

KUCHING (June 15): All agencies and local councils under the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government have completed their Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) for 2021 to 2025.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said the agencies are the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Sewerage Service Department, and Housing Development Corporation (HDC), while the councils include the Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Miri City Council (MCC), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), and Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS), while the other 19 local authorities (PBT) in the state have one OACP.

Dr Sim said developing the OACPs showed the ministry’s seriousness in fighting corruption at its core.

“Based on the report from UNION (Integrity and Ombudsman Unit) at the last Anti-Corruption Committee (JAR) meeting, it was reported that 89 OACPs have been completed by various state ministries, agencies, including PBTs. I am very happy that all PBTs and agencies under my ministry have completed their OACP,” he said in his speech for the ministry’s Integrity Day here today.

“I hope your involvement and commitments will continue in order to achieve the aims of OACP.”

To complement the ministry’s initiatives, he said 21 integrity officers from 19 local authorities and agencies attended the Certified Integrity Officer (CeIO) programme last month.

“I am very hopeful with this excellent response; we are moving in the right direction to fight corruption to its core,” he said.

“With all the OACP strategic initiatives in place, I hope every one of you, from top management to subordinates, practice integrity in your daily performances of your duties.”

He said this would hopefully reduce cases of misappropriation of public funds, abuse of resources, and reduce public complaints, as well as improve the image of all agencies including local authorities.

Ministry permanent secretary Datu Antonio Kahti Galis said the ministry has included OACP in its balanced scorecard (BSC) key performance indicator (KPI) progress report.

“Based on the first quarter OACP report, we have achieved overall result of 27.13 per cent for all 101 initiatives. We are also going to ensure PBTs report their OACP progress in the balanced score card. We want all agencies and PBTs to ensure close monitoring on their OACP and ensure successful implementation,” he said.

He added the ministry also reports OACP achievements and the six functions of the Integrity Unit to UNION, and to the Integrity Agency Management Division (BPIA) under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Since one of the six integrity functions is disciplinary, several disciplinary cases are currently being facing action by the ministry. Also, any cases related to integrity and governance will be reported in the state JAR meeting.

“At the same time, UNION as secretariat of the meeting will assist to resolve and prevent such cases recurring in the future,” he said.

He also urged agencies and local authorities to improve their complaint channels, including protecting whistleblowers so that reports can be made without fear.

Among those present were Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government deputy ministers Datu Dr Penguang Manggil and Michael Tiang.