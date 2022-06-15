Asian Cup qualification: Faizal Azumu thanks the 12th player

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the solid support of fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium clearly fired up the spirit of the Harimau Malaya (national football squad) to defeat Bangladesh 4-1 in the final Group E match of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers. last night.

Ahmad Faizal also expressed his appreciation for the non-stop cheers from the hardcore supporters of the national squad, the Ultras Malaya, who enlivened the atmosphere at the stadium, further inspiring the players to perform well.

“It was a historic night for Malaysian football after 42 years of waiting. This success means a lot to the whole of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family).

“Stay focused and work to create more success,” he said in a statement today.

He also congratulated the team coached by Kim Pan Gon following their historic success in the qualifying round of the prestigious Asian football tournament.

The victory saw the Harimau Malaya finish second in Group E with six points and place themselves in the group of five best runners-up from the six groups that got tickets to the finals of the 2023 Asian Cup.

The last time Malaysia qualified on merit for the Asian Cup was in 1980 and the Harimau Malaya did play in the finals of the Asian Cup in 2007, but then on a ticket as host. – Bernama