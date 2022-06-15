Demak Laut man fined RM1,000 for threatening to kill wife

KUCHING (June 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,000 in default one month in jail for committing criminal intimidation by threatening to kill his wife.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Mohd Hadzhie Adenan, 35, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Mohd Hadzhie committed the offence against his 23-year-old wife at their Jalan Bako home in Demak Laut here around 8.40pm on June 8.

Based on the facts of the case, he became enraged when his wife did not want to bring their children to sleep with her in the room.

He then uttered threatening words towards her and their children, entered the room, and smashed a stand fan before leaving the house.

Fearing for their safety, the wife proceeded to request her sister pick her and the children up.

She lodged a police report on June 9 around 12.15pm.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.