Double-storey house in Miri badly damaged by fire

MIRI (June 15): A double-storey house at Lorong Celamatis 3, Pujut 8C here was badly damaged in a fire that broke out at around 3.55pm today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said firefighters from the Lopeng fire station were despatched to the scene after receiving a call on the fire.

“No injuries were reported during the incident as the residents were not at home,” he added.

Ahmad Nizam said the fire was brought under control at 4.12pm and the operation ended at 5pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.