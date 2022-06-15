Druggies nabbed in Bintulu found with syabu

BINTULU (June 15): Police arrested two men, aged 34 and 41, yesterday on suspicion of drug abuse.

Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit said the suspects were detained around the corner of Jalan Abang Galau and Jalan Temple.

He said both men are being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for possessing and consuming drugs.

Police also seized syabu weighing 0.7 and 0.8 grammes respectively from the suspects.

Urine tests from both men were positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine abuse.

Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or not more than five years in prison, while Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act provides a fine of not more than RM5,000, or maximum two years in jail, and two years’ supervision upon conviction.

On Monday, three other men were also detained for the same offence.

The suspects aged 33, 43, and 58 were arrested around the Jalan Somerville and Jalan Tanjung Kidurong area.

Police seized packets of drugs weighing 1.1 and 0.7 grammes from the suspects, who later also tested positive for drugs.

Bartholomew said the arrests were part of continuous effort by the police to fight drug-related activities and other crimes in Bintulu.

He urged the public to call the Bintulu police headquarters on 086-318304 to report any illegal activities.