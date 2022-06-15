Wednesday, June 15
Enforcement officer detained by MACC in Sandakan

Karunanithy

SANDAKAN (June 15): An enforcement officer was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly soliciting and receiving RM5,000 RM5,000 in bribes to handle the identity card application of an individual.

The 42-year-old suspect was arrested at the MACC office in Sandakan around 9.30am on Wednesday.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is  being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) and Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Karunanithy  added that the suspect was released on MACC bail and is expected to be charged at the Sandakan Special Corruption Court this month.

