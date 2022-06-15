Guilty conscience leads to man’s arrest in Kota Sentosa, confesses to thefts

KUCHING (June 15): A 28-year-old man was arrested in Kota Sentosa yesterday after his guilty conscience made him flee from police on patrol.

In a statement, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a team was patrolling in the area when the suspect was found sitting alone on the five-footway of an abandoned commercial shop lot.

“Police then approached the suspect, who quickly fled into nearby bushes near the commercial shop lot,” he said.

Abang Zainal said after a short struggle, the suspect known as ‘Boy’ was successfully apprehended.

When questioned, the suspect admitted he had stolen a motorcycle and committed metal theft at a petrol station in Mile 6 together with an accomplice.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code,” said Abang Zainal.

He added police are investigating if the case is related to two previous theft cases in Kota Sentosa.

A background check on the suspect revealed a record of 18 cases of petty crimes, two drug-related cases, and two commercial crimes.