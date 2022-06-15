Have syllabus in schools to guide youths to become responsible voters, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (June 15): Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has suggested for a syllabus in schools to guide youngsters to be responsible voters before they are automatically registered as voters at 18.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the Sarawak Youth and Sports Development Committee meeting here today, Abdul Karim said he personally opined that Undi18 (a constitutional amendment which lowers the voting age from 21 to 18) was done ‘in a bit of rush’ with many youngsters not properly educated on the power of their vote.

“I feel there should be a syllabus in schools from Form 3 to 5, something like Civic Knowledge that we had in those days to teach them on nation-building, what election is all about, what state and federal governments are, and the roles of the Cabinet.

“Most youths do not know about these. And they are just thrown in to vote. This is where some unscrupulous parties might take advantage through wrong information and some of the youths might be influenced.

“Some might not agree with me but I believe some might agree. Since Undi18 has already become a law, it is up to us the Election Commission, the government or the opposition, to guide eligible voters to be responsible voters (and) not to vote because of monetary reward or because of distorted news,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the Undi18 and automatic voter registration which took effect on Jan 3 this year, was put into practice during the Johor state election on March 12 but there was low voter turnout despite the increased number of voters.

“There was a dip in voter turnout partly because the youths did not want to go out and vote. Probably they did not even know they were eligible to vote,” he added.

He also said many of today’s youths have handphones and therefore were more inclined to believe what they see and read in the social media.

“This is where the fear is, if we do not give the right information to them on responsibilities and roles as a voter, they can be misled.

“In social media, not all information is right. What we see is not all right, and some of the stories have distorted facts,” he said.

He added that although the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports had its own programme to educate young voters, he believed his ministry could also play a similar role in Sarawak.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports have their own programme but they might not go deep into the interior. I believe my ministry will have to play that role.”

The Bill on Undi 18, which also includes allowing 18 year olds to contest in elections, was passed in Parliament on July 18 last year with unanimous backing from both the government and opposition.

According to Abdul Karim again, the Undi18 had resulted in an increase of over 600,000 new voters in Sarawak.

“Basically, every polling area sees an increase of voters by at least one third. My constituency of Asajaya has 5,700 new voters. The parliamentary constituency of Kota Samarahan has more than 31,000 new voters.

“Whether they will go out and vote, that is another question,” he said.

On today’s meeting, he said it was held at least once a year to discuss issues involving youths, and suggestions to solve those issues.

‘Undi18 and its implications on youths’ was one of papers presented at the meeting by the Leadership Development and Excellence Institute of the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports. The other papers presented were from Youth and Sports Department on youth economic development strategy, Health Department on Covid-19 effects on youths, police on crime cases involving youths and the Social Development Council on social issues.

Also involved in the meeting were Residents and heads of departments in Sarawak.

“From this meeting, we will summarise how we can plan programmes involving youths,” added Abdul Karim.