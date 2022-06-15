Health Dept checks Kapit, Bukit Mabong schools for HFMD

KAPIT (June 15): The Health Department is checking schools in Kapit and Bukit Mabong districts for cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

The checks include nurseries and kindergartens in the two districts.

Kapit Health officer Dr Mohamad Hamidi Sharkawi appealed to schools and parents to ensure any child found with HFMD is immediately referred to Kapit Hospital or the nearest clinic for the necessary care.

“They are also to take the preventive measure of quarantining the children at home for 10 days,” he said.

Dr Hamidi explained that with normal HFMD cases, children should take between a week and 10 days to recover.

He pointed out that HFMD patients must be completely recovered before being allowed to return to school.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and healthy practices.

A total of 542 HFMD cases were recorded throughout Sarawak last week.

This was a significant drop from the 822 cases recorded the week before.