Lack of chlorine supply forces Miri Public Swimming Pool to close

MIRI (June 15): Miri Public Swimming Pool has been forced to close until further notice as its management has run out of chlorine to treat the water.

The pool’s water turned murky and green late on June 10 following a water supply interruption that began the day before.

Clean water supply for more than half of Miri was cut off for almost 24 hours after a main pipe at Mile 7, Jalan Miri-Bintulu burst and required repairs by Laku Management Sdn Bhd.

A concerned member of the public who frequents the pool, said she discovered the unacceptable water quality when she went for her normal swim last week.

“I was informed by the management that the water became dirty due to the repair works done on the burst pipe.

“They also told me that the cleaning work could not be started as they ran out of chlorine supply and are still waiting for the supply to arrive,” she told The Borneo Post today.

As the pool is also used for swim training by many associations and clubs here, she called on the authorities in charge to address the issue quickly.

When contacted, the pool’s management confirmed the poor water quality was due to the repairs on the burst main pipe.

The management said a press statement on the matter would be issued soon.

A notice on the closure has been posted at the entrance of the facility.