Last seen 7 years ago, missing Indian national found in Sibu, married to local

SIBU (June 15): A 27-year-old Indian national who was reported missing by the Indian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has been found safe, seven years after he was last seen here.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the man, identified as Sushil Singh, was found on June 12 after police received a call from an informant on his whereabouts.

“Acting on the information, police found an Indian national and discovered he is the same person that had been reported missing.

“Police investigation found the man is already married to a local woman and he is currently here in Sibu. The missing person case is now solved,” he said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur had lodged a police report on the man’s disappearance on May 31 this year.

He was last seen at Sibu Airport on June 3, 2015.