Man fined RM500 in Miri for possessing money linked to loan scam

MIRI (June 15): A man was fined RM500 in default two weeks’ imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for unlawful possession of money.

Teow Kah Seng, 23, from Penang pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Sarawak Minor Offence Ordinance 1958, which carries an imprisonment term of three months or a fine of RM500.

According to the facts of the case heard before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, a man had lodged a police report claiming he had been deceived by a non-existent money-lending offer.

In his report, the man claimed he had made payments amounting to RM4,616.60 via two online transactions to two different bank accounts, on May 19 and 21, 2020 while at home.

This was after he came across a money-lending advertisement on Facebook and filled in his information for a loan of RM50,000.

A police investigation revealed an account belonging to the accused had been used to receive a sum of RM1,666.60 from the victim’s account on May 19.

The accused was arrested at Jalan Heng Choon Thian in Butterworth, Penang at around 10.50am on March 30, 2021.

Insp Syahrizan Taha prosecuted, while the accused was not represented by counsel.