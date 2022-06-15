Mobile clinic set up after Mansiat Health Clinic destroyed in fire

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): A mobile clinic team has been set up to provide health services to residents affected by the fire at the Mansiat Health Clinic in Jalan Tulid, Sook late Tuesday afternoon.

Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said other facilities would also be identified such as community halls to be used as alternative facilities for providing health services to the locals.

She said apart from that, the residents involved, especially in the Mansiat area, could also get health services at the nearest health clinic, the Tulid Health Clinic, located about 30 kilometres from Sook town.

“All (health) services will be transferred to the facility (Tulid Health Clinic),” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commenting on the incident, Dr Rose Nani said the entire wooden-structured clinic building and assets at the facility including an ambulance were completely destroyed, but five staff quarters units located 50 metres away were not affected.

Keningau fire and rescue station chief Razlan Aridy said none of the patients and staff members were injured in the 4.40pm incident.

“We received an emergency call at 4.48pm and deployed teams to the location, which is about 57 kilometers from the fire station.

“Upon our arrival, the clinic was completely destroyed but we managed to control the flame by 6pm,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 8.38pm.

Razlan said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and its losses.

The Mansiat Health Clinic, located about 40 kilometres from Keningau town, has been serving residents there since the 1970s.

Sook is a sub-district in the interior of Sabah located in the Keningau district, about 148 kilometres southeast of Kota Kinabalu.