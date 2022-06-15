More Sabah districts record new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): Sabah recorded 98 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said more districts recorded new cases, including Sandakan and Papar with zero infection previously.

“Only 11 districts did not report new Covid-19 cases, compared to 14 districts on Tuesday. Sandakan recorded seven new cases while Papar six cases.

“Overall, nine districts recorded an increase and only seven districts recorded a decrease,” he said.

Although the number keeps rising, all the patients on Wednesday are under Category 1 and 2.