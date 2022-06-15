No ban on politicians wanting to visit schools, says MoE

MIRI (June 15): The Ministry of Education (MoE) does allow politicians to go visit schools and plan programmes meant for their development and student’s education.

In stating this, however, Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin said politicians need to inform the headmasters or principals earlier so that such visits and plans would be included in the records of the respective district education offices (PPDs).

“My ministry allows politicians to hold any programme at school. Why the ministry did not allow outsiders to enter school grounds the last time (two years ago) was because it was the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now, the situation is improving and we allow programmes such as the PTA (parent-teacher association) meetings to be held at school,” he said in his speech prior to declaring open two new academic blocks at SK Anchi in Piasau here yesterday.

Adding on, Mohamad said the MoE welcomed politicians who wanted to plan any small project at school, but he also stressed that they must comply with certain set procedures.

“The politicians need to meet (some requirements), but they’re not complicated. Just discuss with the principals or headmasters, and they would handle the matter with the PPDs.

“If it (the programme) is for the school’s benefit, we have no problem.”

In this respect, he also reminded the school management about the need for them to maintain good relationship and cooperation with “those outside the school’s sphere” comprising community leaders, politicians and non-government organisations (NGOs).

“This is because the ministry would not be able to immediately meet all the needs of schools, but such needs would often be highlighted by politicians.”

On the new blocks at SK Anchi, Mohamad said the project was implemented under a RM1 billion programme run by the Sarawak government in collaboration with the MoE.

“The Sarawak government is very concerned about education, so this RM1 billion programme was initiated to expedite all efforts related to the upgrading and re-development of dilapidated schools throughout the state.”

Mohamad said further that the programme, being implemented in three phases, involved a total of 147 projects in Sarawak.

Accompanying the federal deputy minister yesterday were Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii and Sarawak Education Director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.