Repair of collapsed slope in Sandakan to start next week

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): Work on the collapsed slope at Km 2.1 near the SM Sung Siew clock tower roundabout in Sandakan will commence next month, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

The Works Minister who inspected the infrastructure in a few areas in Sandakan two days ago said RM1.3 million had been approved by the government for the slope repair work.

He said that the slope which collapsed as a result of unpredictable weather since early this year needs to be repaired immediately as it is along the main road to the town centre as well as to the nearby school.

“We need to prevent any untoward incidents or a bigger landslip that will put the road users at risk,” he stressed.

Other than inspecting the slope at Km 2.1, Bung Moktar also inspected the landslip at Taman Vun Wu, Bridge No 10 at Kampung Sim Sim which collapsed and the street lamp post at Mile 5 which also collapsed.

For the damaged slope at Taman Vun Wu, Bung Moktar said he had instructed the Sandakan district engineer to submit a remedial work proposal and estimated cost to repair it.

“The same with Bridge 10 in Sim Sim, I have instructed the municipal council to study and submit an estimated cost for the construction of a new bridge. We will then submit it to either the state or federal government with the request for an allocation to implement the project,” he added.

On the public complaints of non-functioning streetlights at several areas in the town, Bung Moktar urged the Sandakan Municipal Council as well as the Local Government and Housing Ministry to look into the matter.

He suggested that the current streetlights be replaced with LED or solar operated ones which last longer.

Among those who accompanied Bung Moktar in the inspection visit were Sandakan member of parliament Vivian Wong and Sandakan Municipal Council president Benedict Asmat.