‘SK Anchi only primary school in Sarawak running STEM empowerment programme’

MIRI (June 15): SK Anchi here is currently the only primary school in Sarawak that implements the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Executive Consultation programme.

According to Sarawak Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, the programme is a joint-venture (JV) run under the #49 STEM Empowerment Initiative involving the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE), his department, the Curriculum Development Division, Institut Aminuddin Baki, and Education Performance and Delivery Unit (Padu).

“It is a programme aimed at cultivating STEM education in students, and also the school staff in general, as well as applying the best practices in implementation, management and leadership of learning and teaching (PdP), in line with the aspirations outlined in the Malaysian Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2013-2025.

“Therefore, my congratulations to SK Anchi for such an achievement,” he said in his speech prior to the opening ceremony for two new academic blocks at the school in Piasau yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Education II Datuk Mohamad Alamin officiated at the event.

Adding on, Azhar said with the increasingly challenging scenario in education, it was crucial for students to be more exposed to STEM so as to better prepare them for globalisation and the accompanying challenges.

“The main objective (of the programme) is to produce STEM-literate students who are able to identify, apply and integrate STEM concepts into understanding problems and solving them creatively and innovatively.

“The integrated STEM learning also applies real-world contexts and incorporates hands-on approaches and open explorations.”

On SK Anchi’s new academic blocks, Azhar said the RM6.5-million project kicked off on June 4, 2020 and following completion, it was officially handed over to the school management on Feb 23 this year.

One block is a four-storey building that houses classrooms and other related facilities, while the other is a single-storey preschool block.

Pujut assemblyman Mayor, Miri Education officer Mariam Monek and SK Anchi headmaster Sapri Paee were also present.