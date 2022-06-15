S’wak Health Dept releases Flying Doctor Service for June 2022

KUCHING (June 15): The Sarawak Health Department today released its Flying Doctor Servuce (PDU) schedule for Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Kapit, Bintulu and Miri for June 16 until June 29.

In Sri Aman, the PDU will be available tomorrow in the morning at Rh. Mamut, Langgir in Lingga and Rh. Munggu Sawa in the afternoon; Rh. Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau on June 17 in the morning and Rh. Rimong, Begantong in the afternoon.

The service will also be available at Rh. Bada, Nanga Talong, Ulu Engkari on June 20 in the morning, followed by Rh. Nyandang, Ulu Akup, Skrang in the afternoon and Ng. Bawie in Ulu Lemanak on June 21 in the morning.

In Samarahan, the PDU will be available at Pelaie Atas on June 22 in the morning and Pendawan in the afternoon. The service will also be available at SRK Tuba Tengah on June 23 in the morning as well as Muding on June 24 in the morning and Kampung Ijok in the afternoon

In Kuching, the PDU will be available at Kampung Bojong Sting on June 27 in the morning and Kampung Rejoi Nyegol in the afternoon. The service will also be available at Kampung Muk Ayun on June 28 in the morning.

In Kapit, the PDU will be available at Rh. Berangan tomorrow in the morning and Rh. Lidom in the afternoon. The service will also be available at Long Singut on June 17 in the morning; Rh. Achau on June 20, in the morning and Rh. Layang in the afternoon.

The PDU service will also be available at Rh. Ai Anak Jalin, Sg. Entawau, Bena, Balleh on June 21 in morning; Long Unai on June June 22, 2022 in the morning; Sang Anau on June 23 in the morning and Batu Keling in the afternoon.

The service will be available at Long Jawe on June 24 in the morning and Long Kebuho in the afternoon; Long Tanyit on June 27 in the morning; Punan Busang on June 28 in the morning and Lusong Laku in the afternoon; Long Kajang on June 29 in the morning and and Long Abit in the afternoon.

For Miri, the PDU will be available at Long Sait tomorrow in the morning; Ba’Data Bila on June 17 in the morning; Ba Purau on June 20 in the morning; Long Liau on June 21 in the morning; Long Buken on June 21 in the morning; Ba Ajeng on June 23 in the morning and Long Kawi on June 24 in the morning.

In Bintulu, the PDU will be available at Rh. Drick, Jelalong, Tubau on June 27 in the morning and Rh. Felix, Tubau in the afternoon; Rh. Robert, Ulu Kakus on June 28 in the morning and Long Biyak, Ulu Kakus in the afternoon; Rh. Renang, Sigu on June 29 in the morning and Rh. Jaling, Sigu in the afternoon.

For further information, contact the chief assistant medical officer chief Junaidi Othman at 082- 473200 (extension 296) or 016-572 5040.