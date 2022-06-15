Two new projects to raise status of Tongod

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): Tongod, which is listed among the 10 poorest districts in the country, will soon be able to enjoy development projects in various sectors through the injection of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) funds.

According to Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah, the State Government has approved two new projects involving an allocation of RM10.4 million to raise the status of Tongod town.

“We are confident that the construction of a new road network costing RM350 million between Tongod and Keningau across Penangah which is currently under construction will open more economic opportunities for the residents of the district,” he said after officiating the Kampung Talibu Community Hall here on Tuesday.

The federal road, when completed, will facilitate transportation with a closer distance between Kota Kinabalu to Keningau via Tongod to the East Coast of Sabah, namely Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Tawau.

Masiung disclosed that of the RM10.4 million allocated by the Sabah government, RM7.5 million was used to build 50 low-cost houses and the remaining RM2.9 million was spent to set up six multi -storey shop units.

He said the allocation for low-cost housing was fully funded by the State Government and it was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor when officiating the Tongod district level Kaamatan Festival on May 16 May.

“The proposed shophouse is to be built next to the low -cost house project located near the hospital and Dataran Tongod,” he explained.

Masiung, who is also chairman of Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) said about 50 acres have been gazetted for the two new projects.

According to him, the groundbreaking ceremony for the building of six two-storey shop units was also performed by Hajiji on May 16.

Meanwhile, the 50 units of low -cost housing project is currently in the document preparation stage and when completed will be sold to locals for between RM55,000 to RM65,000 each.