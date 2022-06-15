UMS develops Covid-19  STEM Module

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) through its Faculty of Psychology and Education (FPP) has developed the Covid-19 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Module to help teachers educate students on the importance of personal hygiene and its impact on moral reasoning.

FPP Early Childhood Education Programme head, Dr Connie Cassy Ompok said the STEM-based module stemmed from the Post Covid-19 Special Research Grant.

“The module uses the inquiry approach to give pupils an opportunity to learn about current issues such as Covid-19 and get involved in activities related to STEM learning.

“This health learning allows pupils to explore the causes of illness and ways to prevent diseases,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The module was developed by a group of researchers comprising herself, Dr Noraini Said, Phreoza Dayzency Missie and project advsisor Prof Dato’ Dr Noraini Idris.

Connie said the Covid-19 STEM Module also helped teachers in utiling classrooms as science laboratories, adding that the module aids in the holistic development of pupils.

She said activities in the module meet the standard of science learning, such as inquisitiveness, systematic, teamwork, responsibilty, making predictions based on activities and explaining their observation.

The activities included growing bacteria that enables students learn the different types of bactieria such as Cocci, Bacilli, Vibrio and Spirochaete; Swab and See to inspect bacteria under the microscope; and Making Toy Soap to introduce measuring skills and the concept of time.

Connie said the module was awarded the silver medal in UMS Design Excellence Expo 2020, and cited in the International Conference on Art, Design, Education and Cultural Studies (ICADECS) article on June 2, 2021.

Teachers and parents who are interested to access the module can visit https://online.anyflip.com/hkgyn/hcfd/index.html