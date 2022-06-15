US embassy kicks off Digital Connectivity workshop

KUCHING (June 15): The United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, in collaboration with the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Center for Governance and Political Studies (Cent GPS), kicked off its Youth Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Digital Connectivity Regional Workshop on Enhancing Digital Connectivity For All at the Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday.

Officiating at the event were Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni and United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur Chargé d’Affaires Michael Newbill.

Also present were SDEC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani and chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman.

The workshop aims to foster conversations and collaborations among Asean and Timor-Leste young leaders to tackle digital connectivity challenges and find solutions to bridge the digital divide within their communities.

Newbill at a press conference said YSEALI has been in operation for almost a decade and its approach is targeted at motivating youths to bring about positive changes to their communities and countries.

“The way to do so is to provide them with skills and capacity to realise their vision of change and then to link them all throughout the region.

“This is so that they are able to learn from each other through alumni networks and work together to bring change to Southeast Asia,” he said.

He said the theme ‘Enhancing Digital Connectivity For All’ was chosen for the workshop in view of the great interest the topic has on youths in Southeast Asia, from bringing broadband to a small, isolated village to developing a secure digital infrastructure for their respective countries.

“We hope that the participants will be able to learn from each other and the experts who are here on how they can bring digital connectivity to their communities in their respective countries.

“Sarawak is also in the process of doing that very enthusiastically under SDEC, so we thought it was an excellent blend of goals,” he said.

Around 100 participants from across the Asean region as well as guest speakers, experts and stakeholders from the digital industry will be the attending the three-day event which will cover topics including digital inclusivity for a broad spectrum of devices and users, the digitalisation of local economies and businesses, digital literacy, data privacy and security, and the formation of digital regulatory framework.

Expert speakers will share their experiences in the connectivity space and guide the participants in producing policy papers on enhanced digital connectivity that can be proposed to government agencies, international bodies or corporate founders.