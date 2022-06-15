Watch out for debris while travelling via river, Kapit villagers reminded

KAPIT (June 15): The longhouse villagers on the west bank of Rajang River here are strongly advised to watch out for large driftwood and debris whenever they travel on board boats and sampans.

In giving this reminder, Penghulu Pasang Tubak says he has observed rising water level in Rajang River following several days of heavy rain.

“The water levels in the tributaries have also been rising rapidly, reaching over the riverbanks.

“The raging currents also carry along large driftwood and debris, which pose danger to small boats.

“The driftwood and debris have also accumulated at the Bletih jetty,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Pasang is a local community leader whose areas of jurisdiction cover the villages and longhouses from Nanga Serian to Sungai Melipis.

Sungai Melipis is among the main tributaries of the Rajang River. Others include Sungai Seranau, Sungai Goh, Sungai Menuan, and Sungai Ibau.

“The current situation of swollen river and string currents is dangerous to small boats.

“Safety must always remain our concern. Thus, it is important to ensure that the vessels and also the engines are always in good condition.

“All passengers on board must wear life jackets.

“Never overload. Also, equip every boat with a long pole and some ropes,” advised Pasang.

Observation over Kapit Waterfront and Kapit Terminal yesterday showed that the water level in the river was still high, while the jetty in front of Fort Sylvia at Jalan Kubu Lama here had water reaching over its surface.

The cargo jetty at Bletih Industrial Estate, however, was submerged.

It is informed that the operations room of Kapit Disaster Management Committee has been kept running to monitor the situation closely.

In a statement, Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut has advised those in the low-lying areas to be vigilant against the rising water.

He pointed out that each time after heavy rainfall, the water level would rise and affect the people who depend on river transport.