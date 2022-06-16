99 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): Sabah recorded 99 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with the capital city contributing 52 infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 77 per cent of cases recorded here are sporadic.

“Overall, more districts recorded decrease compared to increase. Eleven districts are showing decreasing infections while five other districts are increasing.

“In fact, 15 districts did not record any new infections in the past 24 hours.

“The main contributor to the high infections in Sabah today is Kota Kinabalu with 52 new cases, additional 18 cases from yesterday’s figure. It was also observed that 40 of the 52 cases were through sporadic infection.

“As the main center of economic and social activities with a large population, the spread of the virus is easier and faster among the people of Kota Kinabalu, especially in crowded public places,” he added.

From the 99 new cases on June 16, 97 patients are under Category 1 and 2, while the two other cases are under Category 3 and Category 4.