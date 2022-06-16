Chief judge: Sentencing in wildlife crimes considered by many to be not proportionate

KUCHING (June 16): Sentences imposed on wildlife criminals are often considered as disproportionate to the severity of the offences committed, said Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Dato Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim.

According to him, sentencing in wildlife crimes cases has been the subject of public scrutiny owing to the high profits made and significant harm caused by the offence.

“The wildlife forms a very important part of mother nature. It is an integral part of our ecosystem. Given its significance, its maintenance and conservation should be given utmost priority. It befalls on everyone to play one’s role in order to achieve this goal.

“The judiciary, like other institutions, has a role to play in wildlife conservation and protection and the court’s role is to interpret and apply the law,” he said during the launch of the ‘Sentencing Guidelines for Wildlife Crimes in Sarawak’ document here today.

The sentencing guidelines will help reduce problems such as disproportionate and unjustified disparities in respect to sentences imposed on offenders who commit the same offences in more or less similar circumstances.

“The guidelines do not in any way interfere in the exercise of discretion of the court when passing a sentence.

“The effectiveness of the guidelines can be seen in two ways; through the experience of judges and judicial officers who use it in their daily court duties; and secondly, perhaps through a comprehensive study on the trend of sentencing imposed by the courts in past cases,” he added.