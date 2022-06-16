Dayak National Congress demands apology for sexy dance at Gawai do

SIBU (June 16): The Dayak National Congress (DNC) has condemned an allegedly suggestive dance during a Gawai Dayak gathering here last Saturday, describing it as a “desecration of the Gawai festival”.

Its president Paul Raja said there has been an outcry from the Dayak community over the performance.

“Everyone is most welcomed to celebrate the Gawai festival, including non-Dayaks in the spirit of national unity and mutual respect.

“All and sundry know that Gawai is celebrated by the Dayak community – Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu – basically as a thanksgiving festival to God for the blessings, health and prosperity that the community has experienced for the past year.

“Whether in the longhouse or in the urban setting, Gawai celebration is done with respect and is sacred. It has never been part of the Gawai celebration where lurid dances with sexual overtones are presented.

“The costumes used on the Gawai celebration, though moderate in fashion, are never meant to be lurid,” Paul said in a statement.

The video of the dance performance was uploaded on Facebook on June 13 before it went viral.

In the video, several scantily dressed women were seen performing suggestive dance moves on stage.

The Gawai Dayak celebration was co-organised by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Central Zone at a hotel here.

The guests-of-honour were PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, and Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Paul said that all round condemnation has been made by the community all over the country and even from Kalimantan, Indonesia.

He said that they were not against anyone who wants to exercise their freedom of expression, but the performance was not appropriate for a Gawai Dayak festival.

“To present lurid dance with sexual connotation may amount to desecration of the Gawai festival. We advise all those who want to celebrate the Gawai to make sure that their activities during the festival do not offend the sensitivities of the Dayak community.

“In fact, for that matter, we must all respect each other’s customs and festivals. If we are to live in a harmonious society, please learn about the culture and customs of the other communities, so that we know what is proper and what is not,” he said.

Paul said people can learn more about the Gawai Dayak celebration from the Majlis Adat Istiadat or the Dayak community leaders.

“Building a nation is never easy. But it is fulfilling if everyone can learn from each other; respect each other and support each other.

“It will be appropriate that those who have offended the Dayak community do come forward and apologize to the community and make amends.”