Department microchips 1,302 licensed dogs in Sarawak

SIBU (June 16): A total of 1,302 licensed dogs have been microchipped across the state, said the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS).

According to DVSS, microchipping a dog is a simple and safe procedure that causes no harm to the dog.

“When a lost dog is found, the authorities will scan the animal for a microchip and search the microchip registry to locate the owner’s contact information,” DVSS said in a press release today.

The department said additionally microchipping encourages responsible pet ownership.

“Microchipping assists with the identification of owners, increasing owner accountability,” DVSS added.

It pointed out the microchip technology is designed to last the dog’s lifespan.

DVSS also explained that microchips are not GPS units and therefore cannot be used to track the animals.

“The chip is read by a microchip scanner, but only once the dog has been found,” it said.

DVSS said every microchipped dog must first obtain a licence from the local authority.

“Dog licence is a requirement under the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-laws 2018 that every person who owns a dog shall register and obtain a licence issued by the Local Authority,” it said.

A mass vaccination, dog licensing, and microchipping programme will be held in Sarikei, Sibu, and Miri this weekend.

In Sarikei, it will be held at the Basketball Stadium, Lorong Rentap 5, Susur Jambu, from 10am till 4pm on Saturday (June 18).

For Sibu, the programme will run from 8.30am to 3pm on Saturday (June 18) at the civic centre.

In Miri, the programme will be held on Saturday and Sunday (June 18-19) at Padang Majlis Bandaraya, Jalan Padang, from 9am till 4pm.