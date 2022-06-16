Driver killed after MPV lands vertically on side of Serian house (Video)

KUCHING (JUNE 16): The driver of a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) was killed today after an accident left his vehicle landing vertically on the side of a house at Mile 29 Jalan Kuching-Serian.

In the accident around 6.55am, the MPV veered off the left side of the road before dramatically coming to a stop on the house.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement the deceased, who was in his 50s, had to be extricated from the driver’s seat.

His body was later handed over to the police for further action.

According to the Bomba operations commander senior fire superintendent II Bilong Usat, the accident also involved a car and a motorcycle.

“Besides the deceased, there were three other victims who suffered light injuries. All were given first aid before being sent to hospital for further medical treatment,” he said in the statement.

At the scene were personnel from the Serian fire station, who also cleared accident debris from the road.

It is believed that the deceased was heading to Kuching from Serian when he collided with the motorcycle, which led the MPV to veer off the road and land on the house.

When approaching the scene just moments later, the car skidded and crashed into the central road divider.