Dry taps again for many Miri folk, recently repaired water mains leaking

MIRI (June 16): Many Mirians awoke to dry taps again this morning after the recently repaired 1,100mm diameter water mains at Mile 7, Jalan Miri-Bintulu (near Puspakom) began leaking around 2.30am.

Water supply to most parts of the city was cut off starting 5am to allow repairs to be carried out.

According to a press statement from Laku Management Sdn Bhd, the leak this time was downstream from the previous leak on June 9.

Laku said repairs are expected to take about 36 hours.

“We will be carrying out repair work from 5am on Thursday (today) until 5pm on Friday,” said the statement.

Laku said normal water supply is available at areas such as Taman Jelita, Taman Tunku, Soon Hup Garden, Lusut, Jalan Engkabang, Taman Da Sing, Kampung Sungai Dalam, Taman Futee, Tung San Garden, Jalan Alpine, Kem Sri Miri, Miri Airport, Airport Shoplots, Jalan Homelite, Milea Residences, Eastwood Industrial Estate, Miri Hospital, Bomba Lopeng, Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club, and Jalan Miri Bypass.

Also unaffected by the supply disruption are Mile 6, 7, and 8 Jalan Miri-Bintulu; Kampung Mei Min; Kampung Desa Jaya Lambir; Rumah Gindi; Rumah Ampik; Kampung Usahajaya Lambir; Hilltop; Hilltop Selatan; Mega Emart Commercial Centre; Emart Riam; JPJ Riam (and nearby shoplots); Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman; and JBALB Bekenu.

“We would like to urge the public not to listen to rumours of any kind instead check with our 24-hour hotlines and official website for confirmation,” said the statement.

“Consumers are advised to store and use water sparingly. We regret any inconvenience caused. We will provide status updates of the situation from time to time.”

Laku Management Sdn Bhd’s 24-hour hotlines are 085-426626 and 085-436626, while the website address is www.lakumanagement.com.my.

On June 9, the same water mains burst and left Mirians without water for about 20 hours.

Water supply for most parts of Miri only resumed late at night on June 10.