Five exciting events to highlight Sarawak Day do

SIBU (June 16): Five exciting events will highlight the state-level Sarawak Day celebration to be held at the 800-seat Sibu Indoor Stadium on July 22.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the 90-minute celebration would be held starting 8pm.

“The first event is the Rosli Dhobi Musical depicting the story and personality of Rosli Dhobi.

“The second event is the presentation of Sarawak Day special song. It is through music we can convey the message of humanity, love and harmony,” she told a press conference at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

The third event is a special video on ‘The Lost Kingdom of Sarawak’ from the reign of Brunei government to the 100-year Brooke rule.

“There were five ancient kingdoms of Sarawak – Santubong Government, Samarahan-Sadong Government, Kalaka Government, Saribas Government and Malano Government.

“The Lost Kingdom of Sarawak is the beginning of civilisation in Sarawak until we were able to govern ourselves on July 22, 1963. This video will also show the transition of Sarawak towards modern Sarawak of today,” said Fatimah.

The fourth event is the ‘Thousand Hand, Thousand Hope’ dance, which depicts the hope of Sarawakians in the state leadership, she added.

Those at home can watch the live show from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) Facebook page. It will also be shown at Sibu Town Square.