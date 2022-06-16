Gerawat: Sarawak Labour Ordinance Amendment Bill being finalised for Cabinet’s approval

KUCHING (June 16): The Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO) Amendment Bill is being finalised for submission to the state Cabinet for consideration and approval, said Dato Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said once approved by the Cabinet, the amendment Bill will be submitted to the Federal government for tabling in Parliament.

“Sarawak government has agreed to amend the SLO to ensure consistency with the International Labour Convention and also the recent amendments to the Employment Act 1955, which were passed in Parliament on March 30 this year.

“Due to the complexity of the labour issues raised and the comprehensiveness of the amendments to the SLO, there is a need to have a series of engagements and discussions with the various stakeholders and relevant government agencies for their input,” he told The Borneo Post today.

He said engagements were held since last year and further engagements and discussions were held from January to May this year.

“The state government is also keen to have the SLO amendments passed by Parliament for the benefit of both employees and employers,” he stressed.

Gerawat was commenting on the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak’s recent demand to expedite amendments to the SLO.

On Tuesday, MTUC Sarawak urged the Premier of Sarawak and Federal Human Resources Minister not to further delay the amendments to the SLO.

MTUC Sarawak secretary Andrew Lo said the SLO must be updated immediately considering that the Employment Act (EA) amendments, which will allow workers in Peninsular Malaysia to enjoy better terms and conditions of work.

He said this is so that Sarawakian workers are not discriminated against just because they live in a different geographical area in Malaysia.

The EA amendments include maximum weekly hours of work in Peninsular Malaysia being reduced to 45, while the SLO still requires workers to work 48 hours.

Maternity leave in Peninsular Malaysia has also been increased to 98 days under the EA, while it is just 60 days under the SLO.

The EA has also introduced seven days of paternity leave, as well as protections from forced labour, discrimination in employment, and sexual harassment.