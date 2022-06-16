Hasidah: Alternative Dispute Resolution can ease way of doing business

KUCHING (June 15): The advancement of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Sarawak may contribute to the second strategic thrust of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 which is to improve ease of doing business to facilitate domestic and foreign investments, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said ADR is a unique dispute resolution mechanism where parties resolve disputes outside of the courtroom.

“To me, what sets ADR apart is the fact that the parties have autonomy in deciding how their disputes are to be resolved and who shall be the decision maker.

“In addition, parties are also accorded confidentiality, making ADR the preferred means to resolve commercial disputes where trade secrets are particularly relevant,” she said in her keynote address at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) Sarawak Roadshow – Future of ADR in Sarawak at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here yesterday.

She said with Sarawak’s recent foray into various new ventures such as the passing of the Land Code Amendment Bill last month which puts Sarawak as the first and only state in Malaysia to regulate airspace above its land and the first in the country to regulate carbon storage to help reduce carbon emissions caused by existing industries, disputes are inevitable.

“Whether they are domestic or international commercial transactions, disputes involving complex subject matters will be subjected to cultural nuances and cross-border complexities.

“That is where ADR should be available to resolve disputes expediently,” she pointed out.

She also said that in calling Sarawak home, it is the responsibility of the people to see to the continuing of the state’s economic growth, sustainability in its natural resources and promotion of diversity.

“It is therefore incumbent on us to balance this responsibility when advancing business opportunities and trade commercialisation,” she said.

She stressed that it is imperative that local players in the construction sector equip themselves with the requisite tools to effectively utilise ADR in fostering an environment of dispute avoidance or to resolve inevitable disputes.

“It is ultimately to overcome and minimise legal risks that may affect our development process,” she added.

Sharifah Hasidah said where adjudication is concerned, Malaysia has a unique statutory adjudication governed by the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication Act 2012 (CIPAA), which is specific to the construction industry, aimed to facilitate payment disputes within an average period of 100 working days.

“Here, the AIAC is entrusted as the sole appointing and administrative authority to facilitate the resolution of these disputes.

“While CIPAA is generally accepted as a cost and time effective means to resolve disputes, like many new initiatives, it does not come without challenges,” she said.

As an example, she noted that given the distance between Sarawak and AIAC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, issues with regards to service of documents to the AIAC continues to pose a challenge that needs to be addressed.

“That is why this event is significant and most timely for us in Sarawak as it is aimed to create a platform for AIAC to engage and collaborate with local ADR practitioners, and ultimately for all of us to identify, address and bridge the gap in ADR practice between Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak,” she said.

She called on Sarawakians to engage further in the AIAC’s capacity building efforts and apply for empanelment with the AIAC and build their skills further in this niche area.

“This is an opportune time for Sarawakians to be involved in ADR as we require a diverse set of professionals from our state for the opportunities that lie ahead.

“I strongly believe that the people of Sarawak have the credentials and capabilities, comparable to those of our foreign counterparts, to flourish in a dispute resolution career with our very own globally recognised arbitration institution in the AIAC, as a stepping stone,” said Sharifah Hasidah.

Also present was AIAC Malaysia director Tan Sri Datuk Suriyadi Halim Omar.