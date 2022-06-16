Henry disappointed Lawas traders not making use of govt facilities to sell products

LAWAS (June 16): Traders here should make full use of the facilities provided to them by the government to sell their products, said federal Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

The Lawas MP lamented that there were still traders who chose to sell their products at bus stops and others, even though the government had built proper facilities for them to carry out their businesses.

“Even though the government has provided them with better facilities, they still chose to sell at places like bus stops,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.

Henry pointed out that he was disappointed when a business area he set up at a road junction in Sundar here was not utilised by the traders.

He thus called on Lawas District Council (LDC) to be more creative in attracting customers to business centres set up for traders and hawkers here such as at Pasar Tamu, Pasar Besar and Medan Niaga.

MDL, he said, must also oversee traffic flow to these areas, as well as provide enough parking spaces for customers.

On another note, Henry also called on LDC to be prepared in welcoming tourists when the Brunei border fully reopens in August this year.

“Aspects such as cleanliness must be looked into as well as the road traffic,” he said.