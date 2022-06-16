High Commissioner shares Malaysia’s strategies to fight crime in Nigeria

KUCHING (June 16): High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet said the strategies that Nigeria can learn from Malaysia in tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery in the country include close cooperation among government leadership at all levels and intensifying socio-economic development.

The Sarawakian diplomat said this when sharing Malaysia’s strategies to fight crime in Nigeria at Abuja, according to The Sun Nigeria yesterday.

Gloria was quoted as saying that cooperation and partnerships between government ministries and authorities, civil society organisations, the business sector and private citizens are required to tackle the menace.

She also listed sustainability and accountability and knowledge-based strategies, policies and programmes as part of the strategies to reduce crime in the country.

Gloria was also asked about the impact of her appointment as ambassador on women in Malaysia.

Being the first Sarawakian woman from the Dayak community to be appointed High Commissioner, Gloria said it was a great honour for her personally to serve Malaysia.

For the record, she is the first female Bidayuh to hold the post or High Commissioner to Nigeria since 2018.

“I have been an active member of the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) and Bidayuh Graduates Association (BGA) and my appointment impacted much on women in the local community and especially the younger generation in emulating my achievement for their own success,” she was quoted as saying by The Sun Nigeria.

“I delivered motivational talks to the local community, schools, higher learning institutions and other training institutions, focusing on the younger generation in general, and not only women and girls,” she added.

“In Nigeria, the High Commission organised activities within the Malaysia Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) such as in 2020 and 2021 in contributing food items and basic needs to those in need at the local community, and two orphanages managed by Nigerian women.”

Gloria joined other lady ambassadors in supporting the UN Women activities such as the programme ‘Orange the World’ in 2021.

“We do the best we can during these challenging times of Covid-19 pandemic in having impactful relationships with women in the local community in Nigeria.

“Being a diplomat and after serving my country for more than 26 years, which saw me posted in Chile, Argentina and Sweden, I believe that I can be a good role model for other women who wish to contribute to the betterment of the nation.”

She said she hoped younger generation of Dayaks, especially women, will follow her footsteps as a career diplomat because there is nothing more enriching and fulfilling than one’s service to the nation.

“As the High Commissioner of Malaysia, it is my primary task to ensure the continuation of good bilateral relations between Malaysia and the respective accredited countries. During my tenure here in Nigeria, the High Commission continuously maintained active engagements with the embassies and high commissions of six accredited diplomatic missions here in Abuja,” she said.

By accredited countries, she meant Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

“Various activities, meetings, working lunches are some of the engagements that we have organised with the embassies and high commissions through these years.

“These include providing training, especially on human capital development under the MTCP programme. Maintaining close and friendly working relations between ambassadors and our diplomatic missions is key to maintaining the good and smooth bilateral relations.

“Even though there have been limited number of visits between Malaysia and the accredited countries, we continue to enjoy good trade relations and anticipate room for growth in further strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and the six accredited countries.”

Nigeria and Malaysia have good diplomatic tie since 1965.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1965, bilateral relations between Malaysia and Nigeria have continued to be close and cordial.

Malaysia and Nigeria extended their relations in multinational fora through global organisations such as the United Nations (UN), Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Developing-8 (D-8) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), The Sun Nigeria reported.

The historical linkages and socio-cultural similarities between the two nations are beneficial to both our countries. Malaysia remains a strategic and popular destination for Nigerians and businesses.

Malaysia is also a popular destination for pursuing high-quality tertiary education among Nigerians, the paper said.

Nigeria and Malaysia are focusing on the economic and trade sectors. Malaysia and Nigeria continue to record continuous increase in bilateral total trade, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trade cooperation between Malaysia and Nigeria is one of the main pillars of the bilateral relations between both countries.

In 2021, trade volume continued to remain strong with palm oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and chemical products, being actively traded between the two countries.

Nigeria remained one of the major export destinations in Africa for Malaysia’s products.

The total trade value between Malaysia and Nigeria for 2021 was RM5.28 billion compared to RM3.55 billion in 2020, representing an increase of 32.8 per cent.