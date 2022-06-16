Labuan Sports Complex undergoing major facelift

LABUAN (June 16): The 36-year-old of Labuan Sports Complex is undergoing major repairs at a cost of RM17 million.

Labuan Youth and Sports Department director Syahffie Japril said among those repaired and refurbished are the playing courts such as for basketball, volleyball, tennis and indoor badminton.

“The project also comprises upgrading the stadium, multipurpose hall and stadium structure (running track and football field),” he told Bernama Thursday.

Syahffie said the sports complex’ rehabilitation commenced in December last year (2021) and is scheduled for completion in April 2024.

“The upgrading and repair work which are under the 11th Malaysia Plan are necessary owing to the age of the facilities.

“We are optimistic the project will run smoothly in the interest of our local athletes and members of the public as well as for major sports events,” he said.

Syahffie said the Olympic-size swimming pool would be demolished for a future sport facilities project.

The sports complex that was completed on a 50-acre site, was in a state of utter neglect with lack of maintenance.

Bernama’s initial checks found the swimming pool looking like a fish-breeding pond and it was last used for the Borneo Sports Games in 2014.

The running track is 90 per cent damaged, with the polymeric rubber surface cracked and not safe for use.

The tennis court cannot be used because the surface is slippery and needs resurfacing and it also needs a new coat of paint. – Bernama