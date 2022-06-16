Main jailed two weeks, fined RM1,000 for trespassing into logistics company

KUCHING (June 16): A man was fined RM1,000 in default two weeks in prison by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to trespassing.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against the 23-year-old Sarmin Kelang, framed under Section 447 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

Sarmin committed the offence on June 11 around 11.05pm at a logistics company near Taman BDC, Jalan Stutong here.

Based on the facts of the case, an employee (complainant) of the logistics company noticed the accused entering the compound of the logistics company through the main gate without permission.

The complainant and his fellow co-worker then detained the accused and handed him over to the police.

In a separate Magistrates’ Court, an unemployed man was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code for dishonestly retaining a stolen motorcycle helmet and a smartphone.

No plea was recorded from the 29-year-old accused, Wan Abdul Rahman Wan Khleg.

The Subordinate Court Assistant Registrar Sataia Kombi who replaced Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi fixed June 26 for the remention of the case and released the accused on RM3,000 court bail with one local surety.

Based on the facts of the case, Wan Abdul Rahman committed the offence on June 12 around 9.40pm at a supermarket parking lot near Petra Jaya here.

He was arrested after a police report was lodged regarding a house break-in on June 10 in Kampung Rampangi Phase 1 here.

The investigation of that case then led to the accused, who was then arrested on June 12.

The cases were prosecuted separately by prosecuting officers Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad and Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while both accused were unrepresented by a counsel.