New China Consul General calls on CM

KOTA KINABALU (June 16): The new China Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang, on Thursday paid an official visit to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor and handed the Commission Letter.

Deputy Consul General Wu Xiaoqing and Secretary of State Datuk Safar Untong also attended the courtesy call.

Huang said that the traditional friendly relationship between China and Malaysia has created favorable conditions for China and Sabah to carry out in-depth exchanges and cooperation in various fields. With the establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and ASEAN and the official entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the mutually beneficial and pragmatic cooperation between China and Sabah has ushered in new opportunities for development.

As the new Chinese Consul-General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang will work with the Chief Minister and the State Government to tap the potential of cooperation between the two places, and go all out to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Sabah in various fields, especially the economic and trade pragmatic cooperation for greater development.

Hajiji welcomed Huang to Sabah and said that the State Government attaches great importance to friendly exchanges and cooperation with China, and expects more Chinese enterprises to invest in Sabah, especially in the fields of high-technology industry, modern agriculture and manufacturing.

He said Chinese tourists are welcome to return to Sabah for leisure and vacation after the pandemic.

“The State Government will also be committed to creating a better investment and business environment, actively support the work of the Consulate General and maintain close communication and coordination, making joint efforts to promote the friendly relationship between Sabah and China to a new level,” he added.

Meanwhile, SME Association of Sabah (SME Sabah) president Prof Foo Ngee Kee, expressed his warm welcome to the new China Consul General.

“With the increase of exchanges and cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises in Sabah and China, it has benefited the business and investment communities of the two countries.

“It is believed that Consul General Huang will strengthen the diplomatic relations between Sabah and the Chinese people and bring more benefits to the small and medium-sized enterprises of both countries,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Foo said Sabah is a place rich in resources and has an advantageous geographical location.

“It is not only a tourist paradise, but also a good place for business and investment. Abundance in natural resources, sufficient human resources, and moderate business regulations are just right for foreign investments.

“This is also in line with the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) promoted by the state government.

Foo expected more Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises to invest in Sabah, which will help promote cooperation in local agriculture, manufacturing and technology.

“We hope that Consul General Huang Shifang can quickly adapt and assimilate into the local culture and life.

“We look forward under the leadership of Consul General Huang, the cooperation between Sabah and China can be brought up to the next level” added Foo.